Paddy Pimblett And Arman Tsarukyan Engage In War Of Words

Paddy Pimblett fights Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday night, but he’s still had time to engage in a war of words with Arman Tsarukyan as well.



“The old guard of the lightweight division, they’re all on the way out,” Pimblett declared on the Full Send podcast. “… In the next two or three years, the Top 10 is going to look completely different. The only person in the Top 10 who is under 35 that I can think of is Arman Tsarukyan. He’s just a little posh boy who’s had everything handed to him on a silver platter by his dad. He’s a little bitch-ass. That’s what you are, Arman. A little bitch boy.

“He was doing videos where he flips forward on his neck, then he’s saying that he’s got a bad back. Dana said — Dana shot him down in that interview. That’s heavy. You don’t want the boss saying that about you because he got asked if Arman is still No. 1. He was like, ‘No, he’s going to have to go back to the drawing board.’

“Basically, Arman, you sh*t your pants. You farted and followed through, and now there’s sh*t coming down your leg.”



Tsarukyan, who remains the No.1 contender in the division despite having missed out on his title opportunity due his back injury, has since responded and dared Pimblett to fight him next.

“Says the guy who got the easiest path to the top in ufc just because he’s got a funny accent and budget beatles haircut,” Tsarukyan wrote on X. “I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who will sh*t his pants in the octagon when we meet clown @paddythebaddy.”