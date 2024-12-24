Paddy Pimblett Hints Michael Chandler Fight Is In The Works

Paddy Pimblett has dropped a major pre-holidays hint that he is in talks for a major lightweight fight in 2025 against Michael Chandler.



“I’m coming for that belt, so I’m looking for higher ranked fighters now,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “I’m sure you will see a fight announcement soon enough. I’ve said yeah, the opponent said yeah, just need to get stuff signed.



“So, you know the score, everyone. Like, comment, subscribe, and I’ll see you at the top.”



Though ‘The Baddy’ doesn’t actually mention Chandler by name, he does coin the star’s ‘see you at the top’ catchphrase, which has led everyone to believe that’s who he is talking about.

It’s perhaps not the fight people were anticipating next for either of them, but they each carry a lot of star power in the sport, which will draw a lot of attention to this intriguing match-up.



It’s a particularly big opportunity for Pimblett as despite having a six-fight winning streak in the UFC, including wins over Tony Ferguson and Bobby Green in the past 12 months, he’s still only ranked No.13 in the division, whereas Chandler is situated at No.7 after his unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira last month.



Nothing’s official at this stage however and there’s no word as to where the fight might take place, though UFC Fight Night 255 in London, England on March 22nd doesn’t yet have a headlining fight and could be a tempting choice for it given Pimblett’s popularity in the UK.



