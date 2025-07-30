Paul Felder And Michael Bisping Criticize Ilia Topuria For Dismissing Arman Tsarukyan Fight

By Ross Cole

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria recently claimed that he would rather vacate the title than give No.1 contender Arman Tsarukyan a shot at the belt, and that’s not gone down well with former UFC fighters turned color commentators Paul Felder and Michael Bisping. “They are going to give [Tsarkyan] a fight before the title shot ...

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria recently claimed that he would rather vacate the title than give No.1 contender Arman Tsarukyan a shot at the belt, and that’s not gone down well with former UFC fighters turned color commentators Paul Felder and Michael Bisping.

“They are going to give [Tsarkyan] a fight before the title shot because there is no way – I’m the world champion, I’m never going to give him a chance to fight for the title,” Topuria had told the Nelk Boys in a recent interview. “I will be like, listen, if that’s the case, take my belt. I don’t do it.”

Reacting to that, Felder bemoaned the fact that some modern-day titleholders like Topuria aren’t behaving in a manner befitting of their champion status.

“In this generation of fighters, when they get to this top position, are so willing to jump around weight classes and try to deny fighting guys,” Felder said on Michael Bisping’s ‘Believe You Me’ podcast. “It’s not how it f—-ing works. If the guy is number one and the UFC says, ‘This is the guy.’ You’re the champ, you’re holding that belt, that’s who you fight. If you’re the best and he’s not on your level and all this kind of stuff, then prove it. I hate that.”

Bisping agreed and likened the situation to the long-running Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall saga.

“[Topuria] doesn’t want to fight him,” Bisping said. “He wants nothing to do with Arman Tsarukyan. So now Arman Tsarukyan’s out there. He’s making videos of little ducks. … He’s doing a Tom Aspinall, taking a duck wherever he went with him. Remember that whole saga with Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall? … But now we’ve got a new version. Now it’s Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan. Arman Tsarukyan’s even making a bet, offering him $500,000, half a million bucks if he beats him. Doing whatever he can to get the fight.

“You could say that Ilia’s only doing this to get under the skin of Arman Tsarukyan, but it’s not a good look. If you’re the champion – just like when Jon Jones was the champion – if you’re the champion, you’ve got to fight the interim champ if there is one. If you’re the champion, you’re supposed to fight the No. 1 guy, simple as that.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Paul Felder And Michael Bisping Criticize Ilia Topuria For Dismissing Arman Tsarukyan Fight

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria recently claimed that he would rather vacate the title than give No.1 contender Arman Tsarukyan a shot at the ...

Din Thomas Argues That Khamzat Chimaev Winning 185lb Title Would Be A Disaster

UFC analyst Din Thomas has boldly declared that it’ll be a disaster for the middleweight division if Khamzat Chimaev beats Dricus du Plessis to ...

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes To Headline UFC Fight Night 260 In Australia

A light-heavyweight fight between Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes will headline UFC Fight Night 260 in Perth, Australia on September 28th. The 34-year-old Ulberg ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United