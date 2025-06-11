Ricky Simon Now Fights Cameron Smotherman Due To Charles Jourdain Injury

By Ross Cole

There’s been a late change to this weekend’s UFC On ESPN 69 line-up, with Ricky Simon now set to fight short-notice replacement Cameron Smotherman after Charles Jourdain failed a pre-fight medical. Jourdain had been heading into Saturday night’s fight with an eye injury that requires surgery, and that led to him failing his pre-fight medical. ...

There’s been a late change to this weekend’s UFC On ESPN 69 line-up, with Ricky Simon now set to fight short-notice replacement Cameron Smotherman after Charles Jourdain failed a pre-fight medical.

Jourdain had been heading into Saturday night’s fight with an eye injury that requires surgery, and that led to him failing his pre-fight medical.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce my first withdrawal from my fight in 15 UFC appearances,” Jourdain said on social media. “Unfortunately, I was not medically cleared due to a condition requiring surgical intervention. I trust this is part of a greater plan and I’m committed to returning stronger.”

Jourdain’s withdrawal opens up a spot for the 27-years-old Smotherman to step in on just a few days notice as he looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Serhiy Sidey just five weeks ago.

However, Smotherman did emerge victorious in his UFC debut back in October of last year, defeating Jake Hadley by unanimous decision to take his overall career record to 12-5 so far.

Smotherman will be going up against a seasoned veteran in the 32-year-old Simon, who even holds a win over current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili earlier in his 9-5 UFC run.

Simon did go through a rough spell not so long ago that saw him lose three fights in a row, but he bounced back with a KO win over Javid Basharat earlier this year.

Simon vs. Smotherman will appear on the preliminary card of this weekend’s UFC On ESPN 69 event, which will be headlined by a welterweight fight between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Ricky Simon Now Fights Cameron Smotherman Due To Charles Jourdain Injury

There’s been a late change to this weekend’s UFC On ESPN 69 line-up, with Ricky Simon now set to fight short-notice replacement Cameron Smotherman ...

UFC On ESPN 69: Usman vs. Buckley Promo Video

UFC On ESPN 69 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 14th in Atlanta, Georgia and you can watch a new promo for the ...

Justin Gaethje Threatening To Retire If He doesn’t Get Next 155lb Title Shot

Justin Gaethje is so convinced that he deserves to be next in line at lightweight that he’s told his manager he’ll retire if he ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United