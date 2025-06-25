Ronda Rousey Biopic In The Works For Netflix

A movie about UFC legend Ronda Rousey’s life story is currently in the works and will be released on Netflix.



Rousey’s biopic, based on her two previously published best-selling memoirs, ‘My Fight / Your Fight’ and ‘Our Fight’, will be directed by Augustine Frizzell, who previously directed the pilot for HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ show, and is also set to direct several episodes of another upcoming Netflix series, ‘The Boroughs.’



Frizzell is said to have been enthusiastic to take the helm given that she was already a fan of the former UFC superstar, and trains in muay thai in her spare time.



“Another step closer to making this dream a reality,” Rousey wrote on Instagram in response to the news first reported by Deadline.



And it seems that Rousey isn’t just the subject of the biopic, but also had a big part in it’s development as after pouring over other screenplay adaptions of her life story, she opted to instead write it for herself, handing her agents at WME her final version just 7 days later.



There’s certainly plenty of potential material for the biopic to cover, given that she was the first American woman ever to win an Olympic judo medal, the first ever woman to become a UFC champion, as well as becoming one of the most famous fighters of all-time, and then moving on to become a successful star in WWE too.



And of course there was a lot of drama along the way too, from her father committing suicide when she was young, to briefly being homeless after winning her Olympic bronze medal, being on the brink of suicide after losing her UFC title to Holly Holm, to then dealing with the health issues resulting from the multiple concussions she suffered over the course of her sporting career.

At the time of writing there’s no word on who will be cast in the role of Rousey for the biopic, or when it might be released.