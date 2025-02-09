Tallison Teixeira TKO’s Justin Tafa in 35 Seconds At UFC 312

Tallison Teixeira made short work of Justin Tafa tonight at UFC 312, finishing him by TKO in less than a minute. Round One Teixeira lands a big kick to the body. He presses Tafa up against the cage and then lands a heavy elbow to the face that puts Tafa down. And that’s it, the ...
Tallison Teixeira made short work of Justin Tafa tonight at UFC 312, finishing him by TKO in less than a minute.
Round One
Teixeira lands a big kick to the body. He presses Tafa up against the cage and then lands a heavy elbow to the face that puts Tafa down.
And that’s it, the fights over after just 35 seconds – big TKO win for Teixeira in his UFC debut!
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.