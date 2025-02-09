Tallison Teixeira TKO’s Justin Tafa in 35 Seconds At UFC 312

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Tallison Teixeira made short work of Justin Tafa tonight at UFC 312, finishing him by TKO in less than a minute. Round One Teixeira lands a big kick to the body. He presses Tafa up against the cage and then lands a heavy elbow to the face that puts Tafa down. And that’s it, the ...

Tallison Teixeira made short work of Justin Tafa tonight at UFC 312, finishing him by TKO in less than a minute.

Round One

Teixeira lands a big kick to the body. He presses Tafa up against the cage and then lands a heavy elbow to the face that puts Tafa down.

And that’s it, the fights over after just 35 seconds – big TKO win for Teixeira in his UFC debut!

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Tallison Teixeira TKO’s Justin Tafa in 35 Seconds At UFC 312

Tallison Teixeira made short work of Justin Tafa tonight at UFC 312, finishing him by TKO in less than a minute. Round One Teixeira ...

Jimmy Crute And Rodolfo Bellato Fight To Majority Draw At UFC 312

Jimmy Crute and Rodolfo Bellato fought to a majority draw tonight at UFC 312 in Australia. Round One Crute with a low kick. Bellato ...
Jake Matthews

Jake Matthews Defeats Francisco Prado By Unanimous Decision At UFC 312

Jake Matthews got the better of the striking battle against Francisco Prado tonight at UFC 312 to earn a unanimous decision victory. Round One ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United