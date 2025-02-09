Tallison Teixeira TKO’s Justin Tafa in 35 Seconds At UFC 312

Tallison Teixeira made short work of Justin Tafa tonight at UFC 312, finishing him by TKO in less than a minute.



Round One

Teixeira lands a big kick to the body. He presses Tafa up against the cage and then lands a heavy elbow to the face that puts Tafa down.



And that’s it, the fights over after just 35 seconds – big TKO win for Teixeira in his UFC debut!