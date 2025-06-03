Tom Aspinall Says as Far He’s Concerned Jon Jones Is Now Retired

Tom Aspinall has grown increasingly tired with Jon Jones mind games in recent months and it’s now got to the point where he is working under the assumption that the heavyweight champion is retired, but just hasn’t official said so yet.



“Jon Jones retired,” Aspinall declared on the ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’ podcast. “You guys don’t follow Jon on social media?

“The guy is living his best life. He’s had a fantastic career, we all know. We know Jon’s a religious man, so I want to say God bless him moving forward in what he does in his life and his career and we move on. We move on.



“I’m the undisputed champion of the world. I’m ready to take on all comers, get the division moving again. Those guys have been waiting around too long. The contenders are getting sick of it. Everybody is getting sick of it. Even the fans are getting sick of this stuff. Jon’s retired and it’s time to move on.”

Aspinall went on to emphasize that it’s time for a new era at heavyweight, and if he becomes the undisputed champion he’s ready, willing and able to get the division moving again by fighting the top contenders.



“If one guy is thinking about retiring, he’s retired,” Aspinall said of Jones. “I ain’t thinking about retiring. I’m thinking about getting this division active, making the heavyweight division great again, getting these big fights in, fighting these contenders who have sat on the sidelines waiting for over a year at this point. I’m here to fight.”

“I’m not looking to fight Jon Jones. I’m looking to fight for that undisputed heavyweight champion. That’s what I want to be. I want to be the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion,” Aspinall continued.

“I’m not waiting for one fight. I’m not trying to fight one guy. I’m trying to fight all of the guys. I’m trying to be the guy at heavyweight that takes out everybody, and it doesn’t matter who it is.”

Aspinall then went on to claim that he already knows when and where his next fight will be.



“I’ll tell you something, I’ve got a date and location. I’ve got a date and location,” Aspinall teased.