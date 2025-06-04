Patricio ‘Pitbull’ To Fight Dan Ige At UFC 318

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire will look to get his first win in the Octagon when he goes up against Dan Ige at UFC 318 in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19th.



‘Pitbull’ is a three-time Bellator featherweight champion and one-time lightweight champ who has made the leap over to the UFC relatively late in his career as he’s now 37-years-old.



‘Pitbull’ fought Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 in April, but suffered a unanimous decision loss, and had also lost two of his previous three fights in the Bellator promotion.



Still ‘Pitbull’ was one of Bellator’s top stars for many years and will hope to show why when he takes on the 33-year-old Ige, who is coming off a TKO victory against Sean Woodson a couple of months ago.



The 14th ranked Ige is only 2-3 in his last five fights however, having also KO’d Andre Fili last year, but also suffered decision losses against Bryce Mitchell, Diego Lopes and Lerone Murphy.

Pitbull vs. Ige joins a UFC 318 line-up that’s set to be headlined by a lightweight fight for the symbolic ‘BMF’ title between current holder Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, while Marvin Vettori fights Brendan Allen and Neil Magny takes on Gunnar Nelson.