UFC 312 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC 312 event in Sydney the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



‘Fight Of The Night’ honors went to the final prelim of the night between Rong Zhu and Kody Steele.



In reality Zhu certainly had the better of the action here across 15 minutes of fighting, but the debuting Steele’s battling performance ensured that it was a fun watch throughout that entertained the fans, before Zhu emerged with a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).



Tallison Teixeira earned one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards after the heavyweight newcomer made short work of Justin Tafa, blasting him with a fight-ending elbow against the cage just 35 seconds into the fight to claim a TKO victory.

Meanwhile, the debuting Quillan Salkid also earned a performance bonus and clocked in the 2nd fastest finish in lightweight history when he KO’d Anshul Jubli with a powerful straight right just 19 seconds into the fight.