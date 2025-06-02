UFC 316 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

UFC 316 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 7th in Newark, New Jersey and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.

In the main event bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili looks to make his 2nd successful defense of the title in a rematch with the man who he seized it from in the first place, Sean O’Malley, who hasn’t fought since their last encounter in September of last year.

The co-main event sees Julianna Pena returning to action after reclaiming the women’s 135lb title last year, in a major fight against former two-time Olympic Judo gold medalist and ex-PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison.

Kelvin Gastelum picked up a win in his only fight last year and now faces off against Joe Pyfer, who is 4-1 in his UFC campaign so far.

Mario Bautista carries a seven-fight winning streak into his main-card opener against former Bellator bantamweight champion and 2023 tournament winner Patchy Mix, who will be making his UFC debut.

Check out the full UFC 316 fight card below.

Main Card

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley
Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix
Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims

Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van
Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong
Jeka Saragih vs. Yoo Joo-sang
Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz
MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski

