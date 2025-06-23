UFC 317 takes place this coming Saturday night, 28th June at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs when former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria steps up to 155lbs to take on former divisional kingpin Charles Oliveira.



In the co-main event flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will attempt to make a fourth successful defense of the title against Kai Kara-France, who is coming off a first round TKO victory over Steve Erceg.



No.1 ranked flyweight contender Brandon Royval comes in off back-to-back victories to fight Joshua Van, who is on a four-fight winning streak.



Beniel Dariush will attempt to get back on track after two 1st round losses in a row when he fights Renato Moicano, who is coming off an unsuccessful title shot at the start of the year.



Opening up the main card will be Payton Talbott, who looks to bounce back from his first career loss when he fights Felipe Lima, who is 2-0 in the UFC so far.



Check out the full UFC 317 fight card below.



Main Card



Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France

Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima



Prelims



Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Viviane Araújo vs. Tracy Cortez

Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey

Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines

Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith