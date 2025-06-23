UFC 317 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

UFC 317 takes place this coming Saturday night, 28th June at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below. In the main event the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs when former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria steps up to 155lbs to take on former divisional kingpin Charles Oliveira. ...

UFC 317 takes place this coming Saturday night, 28th June at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs when former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria steps up to 155lbs to take on former divisional kingpin Charles Oliveira.

In the co-main event flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will attempt to make a fourth successful defense of the title against Kai Kara-France, who is coming off a first round TKO victory over Steve Erceg.

No.1 ranked flyweight contender Brandon Royval comes in off back-to-back victories to fight Joshua Van, who is on a four-fight winning streak.

Beniel Dariush will attempt to get back on track after two 1st round losses in a row when he fights Renato Moicano, who is coming off an unsuccessful title shot at the start of the year.

Opening up the main card will be Payton Talbott, who looks to bounce back from his first career loss when he fights Felipe Lima, who is 2-0 in the UFC so far.

Check out the full UFC 317 fight card below.

Main Card

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France
Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van
Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima

Prelims

Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
Viviane Araújo vs. Tracy Cortez
Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey
Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines
Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 317 Countdown (Full Video)

Watch the full UFC 317 Countdown show ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas, featuring a closer look at the two title fights ...

UFC 317 Fight Card

UFC 317 takes place this coming Saturday night, 28th June at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card ...

Dana White UFC On ABC 8 Post-Fight Interview And Jon Jones Retirement Announcement

Dana White not only reacted to the UFC On ABC 8 event in Azerbaijan at the post-fight press conference, but also dropped the bombshell ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United