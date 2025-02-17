UFC Fight Night 252 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

UFC Fight Night 252 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 22nd in Seattle, Washington and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Before we proceed, it’s worth pointing out that this card has been ravaged with injuries, call-offs and postponements, with the likes of Dominick Cruz, Curtis Blaydes, Edson ...

UFC Fight Night 252 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 22nd in Seattle, Washington and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Before we proceed, it’s worth pointing out that this card has been ravaged with injuries, call-offs and postponements, with the likes of Dominick Cruz, Curtis Blaydes, Edson Barboza and Steve Garcia to name but a few all having withdrawn from the show in recent times.

In the main event former two-division champion Henry Cejudo looks to shake off back-to-back defeats when he goes up against Song Yadong, who lost out to Petr Yan in his last fight.

In the co-main event Brendan Allen will attempt to bounce back after his seven-fight winning streak came to a halt in September last year. Now he squares up against the in-form Anthony Hernandez, who is looking to add to his six-fight unbeaten run.

Jean Silva is 3-0 in the UFC so far and now takes on another former Contender Series fighter in Melsik Baghdasaryan, who has put together a 3-1 run to date.

Ion Cutelaba picked up a win and a loss last year and now locks horns with Ibo Aslan, who has won both his UFC fights via TKO.

Opening up the main card will be Alonzo Menifield, who is coming off a rough 2024 campaign that saw him suffer two KO losses and now fights the debuting Julius Walker, who is 6-0 in his career so far.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 252 card below.

Main Card

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Ion Cuțelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker

Prelims

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico
Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
Ricky Simón vs. Javid Basharat
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC’s Julia Avila Announces Retirement At 36

UFC women’s bantamweight fighter Julia Avila has announced her retirement from the sport after her fight at UFC Fight Night 251 in Las Vegas ...

UFC Fight Night 252 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 252 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 22nd in Seattle, Washington and you can see what all the fighters tipped ...

Anthony Smith To Face Zhang Mingyang For Retirement Fight

Anthony Smith’s retirement fight will be against Zhang Mingyang at UFC Fight Night 257 in Kansas City on April 26th. The 36-year-old Smith had ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United