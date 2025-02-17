UFC Fight Night 252 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 252 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 22nd in Seattle, Washington and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Before we proceed, it’s worth pointing out that this card has been ravaged with injuries, call-offs and postponements, with the likes of Dominick Cruz, Curtis Blaydes, Edson Barboza and Steve Garcia to name but a few all having withdrawn from the show in recent times.



In the main event former two-division champion Henry Cejudo looks to shake off back-to-back defeats when he goes up against Song Yadong, who lost out to Petr Yan in his last fight.



In the co-main event Brendan Allen will attempt to bounce back after his seven-fight winning streak came to a halt in September last year. Now he squares up against the in-form Anthony Hernandez, who is looking to add to his six-fight unbeaten run.



Jean Silva is 3-0 in the UFC so far and now takes on another former Contender Series fighter in Melsik Baghdasaryan, who has put together a 3-1 run to date.



Ion Cutelaba picked up a win and a loss last year and now locks horns with Ibo Aslan, who has won both his UFC fights via TKO.



Opening up the main card will be Alonzo Menifield, who is coming off a rough 2024 campaign that saw him suffer two KO losses and now fights the debuting Julius Walker, who is 6-0 in his career so far.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 252 card below.



Main Card



Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez

Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Ion Cuțelaba vs. Ibo Aslan

Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker



Prelims



Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico

Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa

Ricky Simón vs. Javid Basharat

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira