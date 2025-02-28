UFC Fight Night 253 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 253 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Manel Kape (126) vs. Asu Almabayev (126)Cody Brundage (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)Hyder Amil (146) vs. ...
Main Card
Manel Kape (126) vs. Asu Almabayev (126) Cody Brundage (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186) Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156) Hyder Amil (146) vs. William Gomis (146) Danny Barlow (170.5) vs. Sam Patterson (170.5)
Prelims
Austen Lane (249.5) vs. Mario Pinto (246.5) Chepe Mariscal (146) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146) John Castaneda (140) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (140) [140-pound catchweight] Lucas Almeida (148) vs. Danny Silva (145.5) – Almeida missed weight by 2lbs JJ Aldrich (126) vs. Andrea Lee (126) Charles Johnson (125) vs. Ramazan Temirov (125.5) Luana Carolina (n/a) vs. Montana De La Rosa (n/a) – Carolina didn’t weigh-in. Fight cancelled
