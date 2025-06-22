UFC On ABC 8 Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

Following yesterday’s UFC On ABC 8 event the recipients of the evening’s bonus awards were announced. The event featured just two finishes in total across a total of 12 fights, and that led to the UFC deciding to double up on the bonuses for just one of those bouts – an absolute barnburner between Nazim ...

Following yesterday’s UFC On ABC 8 event the recipients of the evening’s bonus awards were announced.

The event featured just two finishes in total across a total of 12 fights, and that led to the UFC deciding to double up on the bonuses for just one of those bouts – an absolute barnburner between Nazim Sadykhov and Nikolas Motta, who now return home from Azerbaijan with $100,000 bonuses each.

It was Motta who first brought this main card scrap to life as he suddenly decided to ramp up the pressure during the first round and unleashed a relentless barrage of punches close to the cage as Sadykhov was forced to just cover up and try to roll with the punches. There was only so much he could take though before sinking to the canvas, but he got back up again, only to come under fire again as Motta went all-out for a finish.

Sadykhov had defended himself successfully enough to survive though and then it was his turn to go on the offensive, even managing to land a head kick as he backed up the now tired looking Motta with strikes towards the end of the round.

Sadykhov continued to build on that momentum in the second round as he stalked Motta and opened up a cut to his head with a good elbow strike. More blows landed, but Motta had no quit in him and continued to do his best to fight back. Sadykhov was dialled-in at this stage though and kept finding a home for his strikes, until he eventually managed to put together a blistering combination, including two big hooks, to sink Motta to the canvas and claim a well-earned TKO victory.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Dana White UFC On ABC 8 Post-Fight Interview And Jon Jones Retirement Announcement

Dana White not only reacted to the UFC On ABC 8 event in Azerbaijan at the post-fight press conference, but also dropped the bombshell ...

UFC On ABC 8 Post-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find UFC On ABC 8 post-fight interviews with the main card stars from yesterday’s event in Azerbaijan. Khalil Rountree Jr Rafael Fiziev ...

UFC On ABC 8 Bonus Awards

Following yesterday’s UFC On ABC 8 event the recipients of the evening’s bonus awards were announced. The event featured just two finishes in total ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United