UFC On ABC 9 Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

Following yesterday’s UFC On ABC 9 event in Abu Dhabi the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.

‘Fight Of The Night’ honors went to a main card scrap between Shara Magomedov and Marc-Andre Barriault that went the full 15 minutes.

Both fighters had to suffer through adversity in this fight, particularly in the second round where Magomedov landed an elbow that left blood trickling from Barriault’s scalp. However, Barriault then busted up his opponent’s nose as he went on the offensive, only for Magomedov to rally later in the round and have Barriault in a bad spot after hurting him with hard knee strikes. Then in the final round Magomedov took the fight to Barriault and got the better of the action to seal a unanimous decision victory.

Muslim Salikhov earned one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards after he KO’d Carlos Miranda with a counter punch just 42 seconds into their preliminary card fight.

Also earning a performance bonus was Steven Nyugen, who set a new UFC record when he floored Mohammad Yahya no less than six times on his way to a second round TKO victory.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

