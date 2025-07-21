UFC On ABC 9 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

UFC On ABC 9 takes place this coming Saturday night, July 26th in Abu Dhabi and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.

In the main event former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will attempt to bounce back from a 1st round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev last time out when he goes up against former two-division ONE FC champion Reiner de Ridder, who is 3-0 in the UFC so far.

Ex-bantamweight champ Petr Yan comes in off back-to-back victories to fight in the co-main event against Marcus McGhee, who is on a four-fight winning streak.

Bryce Mitchell comes in off a submission loss back in April to fight Said Nurmagomedov, who was also defeated in his last Octagon appearance earlier in the year.

Shara Magomedov’s four-fight winning start to his UFC career was ended by Michael Page last time out and now he looks to get back on track against Marc-Andre Barriault, who brought an end to a three-fight losing slump a couple of months ago thanks to a 1st round KO victory.

Nikita Krylov was KO’d in last fight but had won three-in-a-row prior to that, and now squares up to Bogdan Guskov, who is on a three-fight winning streak.

Check out the full UFC On ABC 9 card below.

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Reiner de Ridder
Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee
Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Marc-André Barriault
Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov

Prelims

Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci
Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos Leal Miranda
Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekana
Martin Buday vs. Marcus Buchecha
Mohammad Yahya vs. Steven Nguyen
Davey Grant vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

