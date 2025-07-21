UFC On ABC 9 Fight Card

UFC On ABC 9 takes place this coming Saturday night, July 26th in Abu Dhabi and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.



In the main event former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will attempt to bounce back from a 1st round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev last time out when he goes up against former two-division ONE FC champion Reiner de Ridder, who is 3-0 in the UFC so far.



Ex-bantamweight champ Petr Yan comes in off back-to-back victories to fight in the co-main event against Marcus McGhee, who is on a four-fight winning streak.



Bryce Mitchell comes in off a submission loss back in April to fight Said Nurmagomedov, who was also defeated in his last Octagon appearance earlier in the year.



Shara Magomedov’s four-fight winning start to his UFC career was ended by Michael Page last time out and now he looks to get back on track against Marc-Andre Barriault, who brought an end to a three-fight losing slump a couple of months ago thanks to a 1st round KO victory.



Nikita Krylov was KO’d in last fight but had won three-in-a-row prior to that, and now squares up to Bogdan Guskov, who is on a three-fight winning streak.



Check out the full UFC On ABC 9 card below.



Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Reiner de Ridder

Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee

Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Marc-André Barriault

Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov



Prelims



Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci

Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos Leal Miranda

Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekana

Martin Buday vs. Marcus Buchecha

Mohammad Yahya vs. Steven Nguyen

Davey Grant vs. Da’Mon Blackshear