UFC On ESPN 65 Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

Following last night’s UFC On ESPN 65 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. With only four finishes on the entire card, the UFC brass opted to give a ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses to those who delivered them. That included ‘Road To UFC’ Season 2 bantamweight winner Chang-Ho Lee, who ...

Following last night’s UFC On ESPN 65 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.

With only four finishes on the entire card, the UFC brass opted to give a ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses to those who delivered them.

That included ‘Road To UFC’ Season 2 bantamweight winner Chang-Ho Lee, who was able to best Cortavious Romious on the mat with some grimey ground-and-pound in the second round to secure a TKO finish.

Ode Osbourne’s fight against Luise Garele was promoted to the main card on short notice and he made the most of the opportunity by bouncing back from some struggles on the mat in the first round to make his mark on the feet in the second, landing a well-timed straight left to floor his opponent before sealing the TKO with ground-and-pound.

In the featured prelim of the evening, Dione Barbosa also banked a performance bonus courtesy of an arm-triangle choke late on the first round of her fight against Diana Belbita.

Rhys Mckee also picked up a well-earned bonus after he dropped Daniel Frunza four times in the first round as he showed of his striking ability, leaving his opponent so beaten up with a gruesome split lip and badly swollen eye that the doctor called off the fight in-between rounds.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

