UFC On ESPN 68 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC On ESPN 68 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.
Alice Ardelean and Rayanne dos Santos earned ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors after their back-and-forth battle on the preliminary card, which saw Ardelean land the more damaging blows overall to earn a unanimous decision victory.
Ramiz Brahimaj earned a performance bonus after he made short work of Billy Goff, choking him unconscious with a nasty gullotine choke midway through the opening round.
Also earning a performance bonus was Jordan leavitt courtesy of an anaconda choke submission finish against Kurt Hollobaugh just 1.39mins into the fight.
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.