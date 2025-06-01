UFC On ESPN 68 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC On ESPN 68 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.

Alice Ardelean and Rayanne dos Santos earned ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors after their back-and-forth battle on the preliminary card, which saw Ardelean land the more damaging blows overall to earn a unanimous decision victory.



Ramiz Brahimaj earned a performance bonus after he made short work of Billy Goff, choking him unconscious with a nasty gullotine choke midway through the opening round.



Also earning a performance bonus was Jordan leavitt courtesy of an anaconda choke submission finish against Kurt Hollobaugh just 1.39mins into the fight.