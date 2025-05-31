Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 68 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Erin Blanchfield fights Maycee Barber in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).



Main Card

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein

Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff

Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

Zachary Reese vs. Duško Todorović

Prelims

Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento

Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt

MarQuel Mederos vs. Bolaji Oki

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean