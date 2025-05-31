Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 68 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Erin Blanchfield fights Maycee Barber in the main event. The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK). Main ...
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 68 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Erin Blanchfield fights Maycee Barber in the main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).
Main Card
Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson Zachary Reese vs. Duško Todorović
Prelims
Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt MarQuel Mederos vs. Bolaji Oki Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean
