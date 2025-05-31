UFC On ESPN 68 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 68 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Erin Blanchfield fights Maycee Barber in the main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).

Main Card

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein
Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff
Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
Zachary Reese vs. Duško Todorović

Prelims

Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento
Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt
MarQuel Mederos vs. Bolaji Oki
Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

