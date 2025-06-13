UFC On ESPN 69 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 69 weigh-ins have now taken place in Atlanta, Georgia and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Kamaru Usman (171) vs. Joaquin Buckley (171)Miranda Maverick (126) vs. Rose Namajunas (126)Andre Petroski (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) ...
The UFC On ESPN 69 weigh-ins have now taken place in Atlanta, Georgia and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Kamaru Usman (171) vs. Joaquin Buckley (171) Miranda Maverick (126) vs. Rose Namajunas (126) Andre Petroski (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185) Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136) Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Cody Brundage (185) Alonzo Menifield (206) vs. Oumar Sy (206)
Prelims
Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (206) Michael Chiesa (171) vs. Court McGee (170) Kris Moutinho (136) vs. Malcolm Wellmaker (136) Cody Durden (126) vs. Jose Ochoa (125) Ricky Simon (136) vs. Cameron Smotherman (136) Ange Loosa (171) vs. Phil Rowe (171) Vanessa Demopoulos (126) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (126)
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.