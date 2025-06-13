UFC On ESPN 69 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC On ESPN 69 weigh-ins have now taken place in Atlanta, Georgia and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Kamaru Usman (171) vs. Joaquin Buckley (171)Miranda Maverick (126) vs. Rose Namajunas (126)Andre Petroski (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) ...

The UFC On ESPN 69 weigh-ins have now taken place in Atlanta, Georgia and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (171) vs. Joaquin Buckley (171)
Miranda Maverick (126) vs. Rose Namajunas (126)
Andre Petroski (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)
Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)
Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Cody Brundage (185)
Alonzo Menifield (206) vs. Oumar Sy (206)

Prelims

Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (206)
Michael Chiesa (171) vs. Court McGee (170)
Kris Moutinho (136) vs. Malcolm Wellmaker (136)
Cody Durden (126) vs. Jose Ochoa (125)
Ricky Simon (136) vs. Cameron Smotherman (136)
Ange Loosa (171) vs. Phil Rowe (171)
Vanessa Demopoulos (126) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (126)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ESPN 69 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 69 weigh-ins have now taken place in Atlanta, Georgia and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales ...

UFC On ESPN 69 Predictions

UFC On ESPN 69 takes place tomorrow night in Atlanta, Georgia and we’ve got our predictions for all the fights below. Main Card Kamaru ...

UFC On ESPN 69: Usman vs. Buckley Pre-Fight Interviews

Ahead of tomorrow night’s UFC On ESPN 69 event check out extended interviews with the two stars headlining the show, Kamaru Usman and Joaquin ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United