UFC On ESPN 70 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC On ESPN 70 event in Tennessee the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



‘Fight Of The Night’ honors went to the main card battle between Morgan Charriere and Nate Landwehr.



As expected, Landwehr took the fight to Charriere from the start, but ‘The last Pirate’s’ commitment to calf kicks soon had the Tennessee’s native’s lead leg sporting clearly visible welts, while also mixing in some wrestling. Undeterred, Landwehr continued to attack at every opportunity in the second round, and showed no signs of relenting in the third round either. However, Charriere turned the tables by matching his aggression at the start of that final five minute spell, and it almost instantly paid off as he landed a big punch that backed Landwehr up against the cage on unsteady legs, then started swinging for the fences, landing more heavy leather until his opponent’s legs gave way, leading to a TKO finish at the 0.27min mark of the final round.



Earlier in the evening on the preliminary card Valter Walker earned one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards after he made short work of Kennedy Nzechukwu, catching him in an inverted heel hook just 54 seconds into the fight.



Another stand-out on the preliminary card was Fatima Klein, who opened up the main card in style with a third round head kick TKO finish against Melissa Martinez that also banked her a performance bonus award.



