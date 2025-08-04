UFC On ESPN 72 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 72 takes place this coming Saturday night, August 9th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s middleweight action as Roman Dolidze comes in off a three-fight winning streak to fight Anthony Hernandez, who is riding a wave of momentum after earning seven victories in a row.



Steve Erceg was originally scheduled to fight Hyun Sung Park this weekend before a late switch-up means he’s now be trying to shake off a three-fight losing slump against Ode Osbourne, who had also gone winless in three fights recently, but has since earned a TKO victory.



Iasmin Lucindo’s four-fight unbeaten run was ended by Amanda Lemos back in March and now she’ll look to bounce back against Angela Hill, who has won three of her past four fights.



Andre Fili has been alternating between wins and losses in recent times and next up fights Christian Rodriguez, who has done the same over his past four Octagon outings.



Miles Johns comes in off a loss, but had been unbeaten in four fights prior to that as he now gets set to fight Jean Matsumoto, who suffered the first loss of his 17-fight career last time out.



Opening up the main card will be Eryk Anders coming off back-to-back wins to face Christian Leroy Duncan, who picked up a unanimous decision in his first fight of the year back in March.



Check out the full UFC On ESPN 72 card below.



Main Card



Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Steve Erceg vs. Ode Osbourne

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill

Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez

Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto

Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan



Prelims



Julius Walker vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Elijah Smith vs. Toshiomi Kazama

Joselyne Edwards vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Uroš Medić vs. Gilbert Urbina

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Julija Stoliarenko