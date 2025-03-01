UFC Planning Fewer Apex Shows As International Events Increase

By Ross Cole

The UFC has declared their intention to host less events at their Apex facility in Las Vegas this year as they look towards expanding on the number of international events they put on.

“In 2025, we expect to hold fewer events at APEX in Las Vegas,” TKO Group Holdings chief financial officer Andrew Schleimer said in a statement. “While the calendar for the full year isn’t finalized, we expected to host a higher number of international events as compared to 2024. While these events are expected to result in increased revenue, they have a lower margin profile as compared to APEX events.”

However, it doesn’t sound as if it’s going to be too dramatic of a difference as Schleimer stated in a call to investors that three Apex shows would now become international shows instead.

It’s worth noting that the UFC is currently in the midst of a $20 million expansion to the UFC Apex facility, which will raise it’s capacity to 1,000 seats together with more options for food and parking, ensuring that it will still be a frequently used venue for the promotion in years to come.

The UFC are clearly eager to pursue international opportunities though, having already hosted events in Saudi Arabia and Australia in the first two months of this year, with further shows already announced for the next few months in Mexico, England, Canada, together with their first ever visit to Qatar.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

