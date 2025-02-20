Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot Set For UFC 235 Co-Main Event

By Ross Cole

women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will go up against Manon Fiorot in the main event of UFC 235 in Montreal, Canada on May 10th.

The long-time ruler of the division, Shevchenko suffered a major upset defeat two years ago when Alexa Grasso submitted her in the fourth round to win the belt.

That led to a trilogy of fights between the two, with their rematch ending a split draw, before Shevchenko settled the score with a dominant unanimous decision win in September of last year to reclaim the title.

In total, Shevchenko’s record at 125lbs now stands at 10-1-1 as she prepares to take on a fresh challenge in the shape of the 35-year-old Fiorot, who has compiled a 7-0 run in the Octagon since the start of 2021.

Along the way she’s beaten the likes of Jennifer Maia, Katlyn Chookagian, Rose Namajunas and most recently Erin Blanchfield to pave her way to a well-earned title opportunity.

Shevchenko vs Fiorot will serve as the lead-in to a UFC 235 headlining welterweight title fight between current champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, while the likes of Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales and Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva will also feature on the card.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

