Warlley Alves 10-Year Run In UFC Is Over

Warlley Alves is no longer with the UFC, ending a 10-year run in the sports leading promotion.



The news emerges at a time when the 34-year-old Alves is coming off four losses in a row over the past few years against the likes of Jeremiah Wells, Nicolas Dalby, Ikram Aliskerov and most recently Abu Magomedov in May of last year.

Alves first arrived in the UFC back in 2014 by winning The Ultimate Fighter Brazil Season 3 and went unbeaten in his first four fights in the promotion, including a submission win over Colby Covington, to take his career record to 10-0 by the end of 2015.



Unfortunately for Alves he struggled to maintain that form in the remainder of his long run in the UFC, winning only four of his next 12 fights prior to his exit.



In total that leaves the Brazilian veteran with an 8-8 UFC record and an overall career tally of 18-8, and at this stage it’s not clear whether Alves intends to continue competing now that he’s a free agent.