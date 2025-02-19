Warlley Alves 10-Year Run In UFC Is Over

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Warlley Alves is no longer with the UFC, ending a 10-year run in the sports leading promotion. The news emerges at a time when the 34-year-old Alves is coming off four losses in a row over the past few years against the likes of Jeremiah Wells, Nicolas Dalby, Ikram Aliskerov and most recently Abu Magomedov ...

Warlley Alves is no longer with the UFC, ending a 10-year run in the sports leading promotion.

The news emerges at a time when the 34-year-old Alves is coming off four losses in a row over the past few years against the likes of Jeremiah Wells, Nicolas Dalby, Ikram Aliskerov and most recently Abu Magomedov in May of last year.

Alves first arrived in the UFC back in 2014 by winning The Ultimate Fighter Brazil Season 3 and went unbeaten in his first four fights in the promotion, including a submission win over Colby Covington, to take his career record to 10-0 by the end of 2015.

Unfortunately for Alves he struggled to maintain that form in the remainder of his long run in the UFC, winning only four of his next 12 fights prior to his exit.

In total that leaves the Brazilian veteran with an 8-8 UFC record and an overall career tally of 18-8, and at this stage it’s not clear whether Alves intends to continue competing now that he’s a free agent.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Warlley Alves 10-Year Run In UFC Is Over

Warlley Alves is no longer with the UFC, ending a 10-year run in the sports leading promotion. The news emerges at a time when ...

Dricus du Plessis Brushes Aside Idea Of Fighting Belal Muhammad

Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad revealed this week that he’s considered making a title push at middleweight after claiming it’s the weakest division in the ...

Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva Set For UFC 315

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso’s next fight will be against Natalia Silva at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada on May 10th. The 31-year-old ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United