Yair Rodríguez Defeats Debuting Patrício Pitbull By Decision At UFC 314

Yair Rodriguez got the better of veteran Bellator star Patricio Pitbull tonight at UFC 314, racking up a convincing unanimous decision victory.



Round One

Cautious start here. Rodriguez eventually unleashes a left hand. More sizing up each other from range then a solid low kick from Pitbull.



Lighter low kick from Pitbull. Glancing inside leg kick from Rodriguez. Now a jumping switch kick from Rodriguez is blocked. Pitbull with some feints but not committing to any strikes.



Rodriguez with a head kick and partially gets through. Nice kick from Rodriguez and then Pitbull opts to clinch up. Rodriguez able to break out of that.



Leg kick from Pitbull. Front kick upstairs from Rodriguez. Hard low kick from Pitbull sweeps Rodriguez’s supporting leg out as he was going for a kick and enables him to get on top in the center of the Octagon. Pitbull in half-guard, but opts for control rather than offense as Rodriguez tries to strike from his back.



Round Two



High kick attempt from Pitbull. Inside leg kick from Rodriguez. Nice left hand gets through for Pitbull. Short flurry from him and a kick from Rodriguez. Another high kick attempt for Pitbull.



Low kick from Rodriguez. Now one from Pitbull. Pitbull into close quarters and Rodriguez fires off uppercuts off the guard. Pitbull in close again and lands a takedown, but Rodriguez does well to quickly get back up.



Low kick for Rodriguez. Nice one-two for him. Inside low kick for Pitbull. Good punches from Rodriguez. Fast high kick attempt from Rodriguez and then again, but Pitbull blocked them.



Inside leg kick from Rodriguez. Now one to the body. Left hand for Rodriguez. Now a one-two. He lands a body kick. Pitbull drives for a takedown and is working hard for it as Rodriguez does a good job staying on his feet. Foot stomps from Rodriguez and then lands a nice throw to bring Pitbull down right at the conclusion of the round.



Round Three



Calf kick for Rodriguez and Pitbull responds with one of his own. Head kick attempt from Rodriguez is blocked. Body kick for him lands though. He lands that again. Body punch for Pitbull.



Pitbull presses forward with a one-two. Rodriguez looking for a spinning attack, but Pitbull’s pressuring forward and lands another punch.



Body kick from Rodriguez. Kicks to the knee from Rodriguez. Left hand for Pitbull. Now a big punch from Rodriguez sinks Pitbull to the canvas. Rodriguez gets on top and lands blows to the body and then up to the head. Pitbull clinging on tightly now, but Rodriguez bludgeons him with a big elbow strike. More strikes from Rodriguez, but Pitbull hangs on in there.



Suddenly Pitbull is in on an armbar attempt and Rodriguez has to quickly switch to defense to try to escape. He’s able to get free now.



Rodriguez then throws caution to the wind as he drops down looking for a leg lock late in the round. Some tense moments here as Pitbull also looks to get something going, but then focuses on getting out of the submission. We’re headed to the scorecards.



Decision



No doubt about the winner here then, with Rodriguez looking very assured on the feet against the former Bellator champ and even managing to drop him in the final round, while also being comfortable on the mat on his way to a clean sweep unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).