Conor McGregor Claims ‘Rumors Are True’ Amid Talk Of UFC International Fight Week Bout

Conor McGregor has issued a rambling update on social media that claims the ‘rumors are true’ amid talk that he could fight at UFC 330 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas on July 11th.



“The rumors are true!” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “Mr. Confidence returns to save fighting again! Call your grandma! Nanny we did it! Watch and pay me. F*ck you pay me. You fat Irish pr*ck you don’t have my money I put your brain to sleep. See ya’s in the casinos after, the Mac loves ya’s all, I got love for ya’s all it’s an honor it’s light work it’s easy.

“For life and eternity, it’s McGregor. Big Money Mac Daddy McGregor. I expect fawning of the highest for life. I do this fight game easy peezy. The sound of my shots off the head go ‘bing’ in green dot laser form. Watch divine magic when I fight. Hey Paramount Plus, see you guys soon. I’m so excited! And born ready!”

Sifting through the nonsense, including a quote from Joe Pesci in Goodfellas about putting your brain to sleep, it seems that McGregor is responding to recent rumors from the likes of respected industry insider Ariel Helwani, who claimed that McGregor has been in discussions with the UFC brass recently about making his comeback at UFC 330.



Helwani had suggested that Max Holloway stating his interest in fighting McGregor could mean that it’s under consideration.



However, as we reported earlier today, Jorge Masvidal is now claiming that he’s about to return to the UFC at 170lbs after turning down the opportunity to fight on the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano card, which would make him a likely candidate to fight McGregor too.



Of course McGregor has declared he’s returning multiple times in the past only to never actually get around to stepping back into the Octagon, so it would be wise to take latest statement with a pinch of salt for the time being.