Conor McGregor Claims ‘Rumors Are True’ Amid Talk Of UFC International Fight Week Bout

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Conor McGregor Claims ‘Rumors Are True’ Amid Talk Of UFC International Fight Week Bout

Conor McGregor has issued a rambling update on social media that claims the ‘rumors are true’ amid talk that he could fight at UFC 330 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas on July 11th.

“The rumors are true!” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “Mr. Confidence returns to save fighting again! Call your grandma! Nanny we did it! Watch and pay me. F*ck you pay me. You fat Irish pr*ck you don’t have my money I put your brain to sleep. See ya’s in the casinos after, the Mac loves ya’s all, I got love for ya’s all it’s an honor it’s light work it’s easy.

“For life and eternity, it’s McGregor. Big Money Mac Daddy McGregor. I expect fawning of the highest for life. I do this fight game easy peezy. The sound of my shots off the head go ‘bing’ in green dot laser form. Watch divine magic when I fight. Hey Paramount Plus, see you guys soon. I’m so excited! And born ready!”

Sifting through the nonsense, including a quote from Joe Pesci in Goodfellas about putting your brain to sleep, it seems that McGregor is responding to recent rumors from the likes of respected industry insider Ariel Helwani, who claimed that McGregor has been in discussions with the UFC brass recently about making his comeback at UFC 330.

Helwani had suggested that Max Holloway stating his interest in fighting McGregor could mean that it’s under consideration.

However, as we reported earlier today, Jorge Masvidal is now claiming that he’s about to return to the UFC at 170lbs after turning down the opportunity to fight on the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano card, which would make him a likely candidate to fight McGregor too.

Of course McGregor has declared he’s returning multiple times in the past only to never actually get around to stepping back into the Octagon, so it would be wise to take latest statement with a pinch of salt for the time being.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Jorge Masvidal Says He Turned Down MVP MMA Offer In Favor Of UFC Deal

Jorge Masvidal Says He Turned Down MVP MMA Offer In Favor Of UFC Deal

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Event Adds Junior dos Santos As Full Card Revealed

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Event Adds Junior dos Santos As Full Card Revealed

Max Holloway Wants Conor McGregor Fight As Rumor Emerges of International Fight Week Showdown

Max Holloway Wants Conor McGregor Fight As Rumor Emerges of International Fight Week Showdown

Joe Rogan Calls For Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev Addition To UFC: White House Show

Joe Rogan Calls For Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev Addition To UFC: White House Show

Joe Rogan Blasts ‘Crazy Bad’ Michael Page Fight And Blames The Matchmaking

Joe Rogan Blasts ‘Crazy Bad’ Michael Page Fight And Blames The Matchmaking

Alexander Volkanovski Responds To Movsar Evloev’s Call-Out

Alexander Volkanovski Responds To Movsar Evloev’s Call-Out

UFC Fight Night 271 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 271 Fight Card

Dana White UFC Fight Night 270 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC Fight Night 270 Post-Fight Interview

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us