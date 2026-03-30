Dana White Optimistic About Conor McGregor Fighting In July

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By Ross Cole

Dana White Optimistic About Conor McGregor Fighting In July

There’s been rumors going around recently that Conor McGregor could finally be set to return for the UFC’s annual International Fight Week event in Las Vegas on July 11th, and Dana White has now admitted that it could actually happen.

Possibly,” UFC CEO Dana White acknowledged when asked by a reporter at the UFC Fight Night 271 post-fight presser if McGregor could fight in July. “Nothing’s done. Nothing’s even remotely close to being done.”

Asked if it was something he’d look forward to doing, White simply replied, “yes.”

Another reporter then probed further by asking if he was optimistic that McGregor will fight.

“I was pretty optimistic at the end of last year,” White replied. “End of last year, going into this year, I’m still confident.”

So it seems like there’s no smoke without fire here, although it’s worth noting that early last year White was similarly optimistic that a heavyweight title showdown between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall was going to happen, only to be left with egg on his face when Jones eventually opted to vacate the title and retire instead.

Like Jones, McGregor is a volatile character who has often talked up his interest in returning, but as yet still hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since breaking his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier nearly five years ago.

White may be more eager than ever to see McGregor return however after receiving an underwhelming reaction from fight fans for the much-hyped UFC: White House card, and a new potential competitor in Jake Paul’s MVP MMA promotion, whose Rousey vs. Carano event on Netflix in May is being hailed as the most star-studded show of the year.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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