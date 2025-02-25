Demetrious Johnson Thinks Henry Cejudo Should Retire After Loss To Song Yadong

Retired legend Demetrious Johnson has stated his belief that it’s time for Henry Cejudo to hang up his gloves after watching him suffer a technical decision loss to Song Yadong at UFC Fight Night 252 this past weekend in Seattle.



“He’s on a three-fight losing streak. What does he do next?” Johnson stated on his YouTube channel. “Does he fight again? Do they run it back? I don’t see the point of it. With Henry Cejudo being 38, Song Yadong being 27, I think you take Song Yadong and you put him back in that bantamweight contendership because the likelihood of Henry Cejudo getting opportunities to keep on fighting No. 1 contenders over and over again, I just don’t see it happening.

“Not saying that it can’t, but I don’t see it happening. Would I like to see Henry Cejudo retire? Yeah, I think so. He’s beaten me, (become) flyweight champion, defended the flyweight belt, bantamweight champion, defended the bantamweight belt. That’s more than half of the motherf*ckers on the roster are ever going to do. Yes, I know it’s such good money. It’s easy to train eight weeks and go fight, but man almost went blind.”

“I would like to see him retire,” Johnson continued. “He’s got a great podcast with Kamaru Usman, ‘Pound 4 Pound,’ he’s got two beautiful children, he’s got a beautiful wife, he’s got businesses. There’s no reason to fight and keep risking his health.”

As things stand it seems that Cejudo wants to continue to compete though, as despite Dana White stating that he has no interest in running back Saturday night’s fight with Song Yadong, ‘Triple C’ has since pleaded with him to reconsider.