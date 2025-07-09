Watch Arman Tsarukyan Accidentally Kick Coach Out Octagon During Training

Arman Tsarukyan appears to be taking his frustration at being overlooked for a title shot out on his coach judging by his latest training footage, which sees him land a spinning kick to the body so hard that it sends him flying out of the cage.



Normally this wouldn’t have been an issue as the coach would have just bounce back off the fence, but unfortunately for him it seems that they’d made the school-boy error of forgetting to lock the cage door behind them on the way in, leading to some unexpected airtime.



Thankfully the fully padded-up coach doesn’t appear to have been hurt, and you can check out the footage via the video below.