Max Holloway Determined To Break Trilogy Curse Ahead Of Dustin Poirier Fight

By Ross Cole

Max Holloway has had a stellar career in the UFC, but ahead of his third fight with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 he’s acknowledged that trilogy fights are in danger of becoming his nemesis. The former long-time featherweight champion already came out empty-handed on three separate occasions against Alexander Volkanovski, and ...

Max Holloway has had a stellar career in the UFC, but ahead of his third fight with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 he’s acknowledged that trilogy fights are in danger of becoming his nemesis.

The former long-time featherweight champion already came out empty-handed on three separate occasions against Alexander Volkanovski, and given that he’s already lost twice to Poirier in the past, he’s determined to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself this time around.

“I’m f**king 0-3 in one trilogy. I’m not trying to be 0-3 in two trilogies,” Holloway told MMAJunkie. “That’s the main thing going through my mind right now. The BMF title is cool and everything, and making history is great. But the main history I ain’t trying make is being a man who fought two different trilogies and went 0-3.”

It’s not hard to see why that’s a sore point, especially when you consider that five of his eight career losses have come against just two fighters.

So his frustration is understandable, though in some ways it just goes to show how highly Holloway is regarded that he has still managed to get the opportunity to fight these two other legends of the game for a third time, despite having lost to them both twice before.

That’s of no interest to Holloway right now though, as he’s dialled-in on ensuring that he defeats Poirier at the third attempt.

“I’m focused on going out there and getting my hands raised. He’s a diamond. He’s a beast. He’s an animal. He’s a legend. I know it’s his last dance, but I’ve got to play the spoiler here. I need this one.” 

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Watch Arman Tsarukyan Accidentally Kick Coach Out Octagon During Training

Arman Tsarukyan appears to be taking his frustration at being overlooked for a title shot out on his coach judging by his latest training ...

Max Holloway Determined To Break Trilogy Curse Ahead Of Dustin Poirier Fight

Max Holloway has had a stellar career in the UFC, but ahead of his third fight with Dustin Poirier in the main event of ...
chael sonnen the voice of reason

Chael Sonnen And DC Question Feasibility Of UFC White House Event

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier admit to both having been excited by the prospect of the UFC holding an event on the grounds of ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United