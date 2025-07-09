Max Holloway Determined To Break Trilogy Curse Ahead Of Dustin Poirier Fight

Max Holloway has had a stellar career in the UFC, but ahead of his third fight with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 he’s acknowledged that trilogy fights are in danger of becoming his nemesis.



The former long-time featherweight champion already came out empty-handed on three separate occasions against Alexander Volkanovski, and given that he’s already lost twice to Poirier in the past, he’s determined to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself this time around.



“I’m f**king 0-3 in one trilogy. I’m not trying to be 0-3 in two trilogies,” Holloway told MMAJunkie. “That’s the main thing going through my mind right now. The BMF title is cool and everything, and making history is great. But the main history I ain’t trying make is being a man who fought two different trilogies and went 0-3.”



It’s not hard to see why that’s a sore point, especially when you consider that five of his eight career losses have come against just two fighters.

So his frustration is understandable, though in some ways it just goes to show how highly Holloway is regarded that he has still managed to get the opportunity to fight these two other legends of the game for a third time, despite having lost to them both twice before.

That’s of no interest to Holloway right now though, as he’s dialled-in on ensuring that he defeats Poirier at the third attempt.



“I’m focused on going out there and getting my hands raised. He’s a diamond. He’s a beast. He’s an animal. He’s a legend. I know it’s his last dance, but I’ve got to play the spoiler here. I need this one.”