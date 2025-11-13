Gabriel Bonfim Targets Joaquin Buckley Fight If Colby Covington Ducks Him

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Gabriel Bonfim Targets Joaquin Buckley Fight If Colby Covington Ducks Him

Gabriel Bonfim’s TKO win over Randy Brown last weekend propelled him into the top 10 rankings at welterweight, and now he’s looking ahead to who he wants to fight next.

Ideally Bonfim is aiming to go up against the No.11 ranked Colby Covington, but if he doesn’t agree to the fight then he sees the no.7 placed Joaquin Buckley as the best option.

“I called out Colby, but Joaquin Buckley is also available,” Bonfim said to MMA Fighting. “I think he’s pretty much the only one I want to fight who’s free right now. And I think it’s a good fight too. If Colby doesn’t accept, then it’s Joaquin Buckley. If Colby does, it’s Colby. I’ll take either one.”

The 31-year-old Buckley headed into 2025 off the back of a six-fight winning streak that included finishing the likes of Colby Covington, Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque via strikes, but his momentum was then halted by Kamaru Usman, who defeated him on the scorecards.

“[Buckley is] coming off a loss to Usman and might take the fight,” Bonfim said. “There are other guys in the division who could take it too. This Saturday, six of them are fighting, and after that a couple more, so things are getting sorted out in the division. I believe by early 2026 there’ll already be fights booked.”

The welterweight landscape could certainly be significantly altered by the end of this weekend’s UFC 322 event in NYC as the main card is stacked with top 170lber’s due to the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fight alongside the likes of Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales and Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates.

So the UFC matchmakers certainly won’t be short of options when it comes around to booking Bonfim’s next fight.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 322 Media Day Interviews

UFC 322 Media Day Interviews

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 3

Ref Herb Dean Discusses Plans To Combat Eye-Pokes In MMA

Ref Herb Dean Discusses Plans To Combat Eye-Pokes In MMA

TUF 31 Winner Kurt Holobaugh Among Latest UFC Cuts

TUF 31 Winner Kurt Holobaugh Among Latest UFC Cuts

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 2

Former UFC Fighter Godofredo Pepey Found Dead In Florida Detention Center

Former UFC Fighter Godofredo Pepey Found Dead In Florida Detention Center

Paramount+ Planning Early 2026 Price Hike After UFC Deal Begins

Paramount+ Planning Early 2026 Price Hike After UFC Deal Begins

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 1

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us