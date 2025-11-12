TUF 31 Winner Kurt Holobaugh Among Latest UFC Cuts

Kurt Holobaugh is among the latest round of fighters released from the UFC roster, with Chris Barnett and Kiefer Crosbie also heading for the exit door.



This situation is nothing new for the 39-year-old Holobaugh, as this is now the third time he’s been released by the promotion.



Holobaugh was initially one-and-done run in the UFC back in 2013, being released after losing by unanimous decision to Steven Siler in his promotional debut.



However, Holobaugh got another crack at the whip in 2018 after a solid run on the regional scene, only to slump to three more defeats in the Octagon before being cut loose again.



Holobaugh wasn’t done there though as he was then picked as one of the veteran fighters being given an opportunity to try to fight their way back into the UFC as part of the cast for TUF Season 31 in 2023, and he’d win all three of his fights on the show to win the lightweight tournament.



His 2nd round submission win over Austin Hubbard in the final marked his first official win in the UFC, but he’s since lost three of his next four fights and so has now been released for what appears to be the final time having gone just 2-7 between his three separate stints.



Meanwhile, 39-year-old heavyweight fighter Chris Barnett bows out after going 2-4 during his four-year spell in the promotion.



Joining them will be 35-year-old Irish fighter Kiefer Crosbie, who has crashed out after losing all three of his fights in the Octagon.