TUF 31 Winner Kurt Holobaugh Among Latest UFC Cuts

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

TUF 31 Winner Kurt Holobaugh Among Latest UFC Cuts

Kurt Holobaugh is among the latest round of fighters released from the UFC roster, with Chris Barnett and Kiefer Crosbie also heading for the exit door.

This situation is nothing new for the 39-year-old Holobaugh, as this is now the third time he’s been released by the promotion.

Holobaugh was initially one-and-done run in the UFC back in 2013, being released after losing by unanimous decision to Steven Siler in his promotional debut.

However, Holobaugh got another crack at the whip in 2018 after a solid run on the regional scene, only to slump to three more defeats in the Octagon before being cut loose again.

Holobaugh wasn’t done there though as he was then picked as one of the veteran fighters being given an opportunity to try to fight their way back into the UFC as part of the cast for TUF Season 31 in 2023, and he’d win all three of his fights on the show to win the lightweight tournament.

His 2nd round submission win over Austin Hubbard in the final marked his first official win in the UFC, but he’s since lost three of his next four fights and so has now been released for what appears to be the final time having gone just 2-7 between his three separate stints.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old heavyweight fighter Chris Barnett bows out after going 2-4 during his four-year spell in the promotion.

Joining them will be 35-year-old Irish fighter Kiefer Crosbie, who has crashed out after losing all three of his fights in the Octagon.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Ref Herb Dean Discusses Plans To Combat Eye-Pokes In MMA

Ref Herb Dean Discusses Plans To Combat Eye-Pokes In MMA

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 2

Former UFC Fighter Godofredo Pepey Found Dead In Florida Detention Center

Former UFC Fighter Godofredo Pepey Found Dead In Florida Detention Center

Paramount+ Planning Early 2026 Price Hike After UFC Deal Begins

Paramount+ Planning Early 2026 Price Hike After UFC Deal Begins

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 322 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 322 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 322 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 322 Fight Card

UFC 322 Fight Card

Watch Henry Cejudo And Kamaru Usman’s Behind-The-Scenes Office Tour With Dana White

Watch Henry Cejudo And Kamaru Usman’s Behind-The-Scenes Office Tour With Dana White

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us