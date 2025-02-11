Tatiana Suarez Speaks Out After First Loss To Zhang Weili

By Ross Cole

Tatiana Suarez has spoken out after suffering the first loss of his career in a long-awaited flyweight title clash with Zhang Weili at UFC 312 on Saturday night.

Tatiana Suarez has spoken out after suffering the first loss of his career in a long-awaited flyweight title clash with Zhang Weili at UFC 312 on Saturday night.

“‘Champions don’t show up to get everything they want; they show up to give everything they have.’ And that’s what I’ll do every single time. No matter what!” Saurez wrote on a statement on social media.

I love it all. Win, lose or draw, I’m right where I want to be. Doing what I love to do every single day of my life. I have the best people around me that love me for me. Living the dream! It’s all about the right mindset and life has taught me time and time again. I’ve experienced it all thrill, agony, happiness, heartbreak. That’s what life is all about. I’m blessed to have this life. And I’ll share these experiences with my children and the future generations to come. 

 Thank you to my friends, family, teammates, coaches and fiancé for being there every single time no matter what. Love you guys! On to the next!”

In some respects it was a win for Suarez just to be able to fight for the title given that the 34-year-old is a thyroid cancer survivor who has also had to overcome career-threatening injuries and years-long spells on the sidelines during her time in the UFC.

Despite her defeat at the weekend Suarez still remains one of the leading contenders at 115lbs, and from the sounds of things she has every intention of continuing to make her mark in the sport.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

