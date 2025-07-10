Ben Askren Speaks Out After Double Lung Transplant; Says He Died 4 Times During Pneumonia Battle

An emotional Ben Askren has been able to give a video update for the first time since he underwent a life-threatening battle with severe pneumonia that resulted in him being in an induced coma for weeks, before eventually having to undergo a major double lung transplant operation.



Speaking from his hospital bed it’s shocking see just how different the 40-year-old Askren looks after the horrendous ordeal he’s been through, with the star himself admitting to be taken aback by the fact that he’s lost 50lbs in 45 days.



Askren is still very much in the recovery phase right now and had to pause at times to catch his breath or cough while speaking, but he was still able to express himself very well under the circumstances, revealing how much it meant to him to read the overwhelming love and support he’s received from so many people, likening it to having been able to watch his own funeral.



And it’s no exaggeration to say that the former Bellator and ONE FC champion was on the brink of losing his life, as Askren reveals that his heart stopped beating four times during his battle against the severe pneumonia that would ultimately ravage his lungs so badly that he had to undergo a double lung transplant.



Askren now faces a long road to recovery and will have to be on anti-rejection drugs for the rest of his life, but it’s a true testament to his strength and character that he’s already saying that he’s looking forward to “giving back” and “doing what I can to help,” when he’s able to.



Watch Askren’s full video below and scroll down to read the full transcript.

“What’s up guys. Have not given you an update in a while,” Askren said. “I figured you deserved one. Whenever this is all over, I just read my wife’s journal because I don’t remember anything from May 28 to July 2. No recollection. No idea what happened,” Askren said in the video.

“I read through my wife’s journal. It’s like a movie. It’s ridiculous. So, I only died four times. The ticker stopped for about 20 seconds. But I got the double lung transplant. I made it out to the other side of it. I’m gaining quite a bit of strength.



“I was actually on a scale yesterday. 147 pounds. I haven’t been 147 pounds since 15 years-old. It’s like 50 pounds in a 45-day period,” he said. “Man, that was a battle although I don’t remember most of it.

“The thing that was most impactful to me was all the love and thoughts from everybody. It’s almost like I got to have my own funeral,” said Askren. “The outpouring of love from the wrestling community was just amazing. It felt so good. I’m more motived than ever to keep giving back and do what I can and help out the best I can help out. I love you guys. I appreciate you guys.

“This has been tough, not only on me but my whole family and my close community, so I appreciate everything.”