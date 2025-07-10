Randy Couture Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Crashing Car At Race Track

UFC legend Randy Couture has been hospitalized after crashing a car at a race track in Kansas City on Tuesday.



The 62-year-old former two-division UFC champion suffered first and second degree burns as well as trauma injuries and smoke inhalation, but thankfully he’s expected to make a full recovery.



It’s not clear at this stage what caused the crash, but Couture had been known to recently be practicing ahead of his National Hot Rod Association racing debut later this year.



“It’s absolutely real. No backing out now. I’ve got a lot to learn,” Couture had said in a video on the NHRA YouTube channel channel last month after agreeing to become a driver. “I’m looking forward to the end of the month, spending a lot of time in his baby. Al Capone, the 1937 Chevy that Scag has so generously sponsored and got behind me to be a racer this year. I’m excited about the opportunity.”



“I’m excited about the opportunity. Excited about the challenge. I’m going to tap back into that competitive spirit that I’ve had most of my life and this is going to be my outlet for that now.”



A highly decorated UFC hall-of-famer who won both the UFC’s light-heavyweight and heavyweight titles, Couture retired from the sport in 2011 and went on to become an actor, including appearing in all of ‘The Expendables’ movies.



Couture also survived suffering a heart attack back in 2019, making a full recovery after surgery.