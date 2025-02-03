UFC 312 Fight Card

UFC 312 takes place this coming Saturday night, 8th February in Sydney, Australia and we've got the full fight card below. In the main event of the evening there's a middleweight title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, with DDP having narrowly won their first encounter a year ago by split-decision to seize the belt from his rival. In the co-main event women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili looks to defend her title against former TUF champion Tatiana Suarez, who has battled through a long list of injury woes over the years while still managing to maintain her undefeated record to earn a shot at the belt. Justin Tafa lost his only fight last year after having gone four-fights unbeaten in the heavyweight division before that, and now starts the new year off by fighting recent Contender Series recruit Tallison Teixeira, who has a 7-0 career record ahead of his UFC debut. Jimmy Crute heads into UFC 312 winless in his last four Octagon appearances and will attempt to turn that around against Rodolfo Bellato, who won his UFC debut by TKO back in late 2023 and is only now returning for his second fight in the promotion. Jake Matthews has alternated between wins and losses over the past five years, but will now attempt to string two wins in a row together when he fights Francisco Prado, who has lost two of his three fights in the Octagon so far. Check out the full UFC 312 card below. Main Card Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado Prelims Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset Rong Zhu vs. Kody Steele Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli Park Hyun-sung vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel