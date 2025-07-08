Paul Craig vs. Modestas Bukauskas Set For UFC Fight Night 258

By Ross Cole

A middleweight fight between Paul Craig and Modestas Bukauskas has been announced for the UFC Fight Night 258 event in Paris, France on September 6th.

The 37-year-old Craig is coming off a no-contest ruling last month up at light-heavyweight against Rodolfo Bellato, which ended after he landed an illegal upkick at the end of the first round that left his opponent unable to continue.

Prior to that the Scottish veteran had lost five of his last six fights, including losses to a string of middleweight notables like Brendan Allen, Caio Borralho and Bo Nickal in 2023 and 2024.

Now back up at 205lbs hoping to halt his downward spiral, Craig finds himself going up against ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ Bukauskas, who has gone 5-1 in the UFC during his second stint in the promotion so far.

That includes his current three-fight winning streak in which he’s submitted Marcin Prachnio, KO’d Raffael Cerqueira and won by split-decision against Ion Cutelaba.

Craig vs. Bukauskas joins a UFC Fight Night 258 that’ll be headlined by a middleweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, while the scard also currently features the likes of Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija and Brendson Ribeiro vs. Oumar Sy.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

