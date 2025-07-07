We’re past the mid-way point of 2025 and so the UFC have now put together a lengthy video package showcasing the great KO’s in the Octagon so far this year, which you can check out below.
Ross Cole
Watch The UFC’s Greatest KO’s Of 2025 So Far
