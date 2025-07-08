UFC On ESPN 70 Promo Video

By Ross Cole

UFC On ESPN 70 takes place this weekend in Tennessee with a card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira, and you can check out a new promo for it below.

UFC On ESPN 70 takes place this weekend in Tennessee with a card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira, and you can check out a new promo for it below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

chael sonnen the voice of reason

Chael Sonnen And DC Question Feasibility Of UFC White House Event

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier admit to both having been excited by the prospect of the UFC holding an event on the grounds of ...

Paul Craig vs. Modestas Bukauskas Set For UFC Fight Night 258

A middleweight fight between Paul Craig and Modestas Bukauskas has been announced for the UFC Fight Night 258 event in Paris, France on September ...

UFC On ESPN 70 Promo Video

UFC On ESPN 70 takes place this weekend in Tennessee with a card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira, and you can check ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United