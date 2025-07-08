UFC On ESPN 70 takes place this weekend in Tennessee with a card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira, and you can check out a new promo for it below.
UFC On ESPN 70 takes place this weekend in Tennessee with a card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira, and you can check out a new promo for it below.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
Chael Sonnen And DC Question Feasibility Of UFC White House Event
Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier admit to both having been excited by the prospect of the UFC holding an event on the grounds of ...
Paul Craig vs. Modestas Bukauskas Set For UFC Fight Night 258
A middleweight fight between Paul Craig and Modestas Bukauskas has been announced for the UFC Fight Night 258 event in Paris, France on September ...
UFC On ESPN 70 Promo Video
UFC On ESPN 70 takes place this weekend in Tennessee with a card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira, and you can check ...