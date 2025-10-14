Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales Set For UFC 322

A welterweight fight between Sean Brady and Michael Morales will take place at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 15th.

The 32-year-old Brady is currently on the verge of title contention as the No.2 ranked contender thanks to an 8-1 run in the Octagon so far.

That includes Brady’s current three-fight winning streak, which has seen him submit Kelvin Gastelum with a kimura, decision Gilbert Burns and then most recently submit former champ Leon Edwards with a guillotine choke.

Next up Brady will be going up against the No.8 ranked Morales, who is undefeated in his 18-0 career to date, including six wins in the UFC.

Along the way the 26-year-old has racked up four TKO finishes in the Octagon, including in his last two fights against veteran campaigners Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns.

Brady vs. Morales joins a UFC 322 card that’s set to be headlined by a welterweight title showdown between current champion Jack Della Maddalena and former lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev, while women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko goes up against ex-strawweight queen Zhang Weili, who like Makhachev vacated her title in order to challenge the champion in the weight class above.

