Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 And Pantoja vs. Van Title Fights Front UFC 232 Event

Dana White has unveiled two major title fights at bantamweight and flyweight that will top the bill at the final PPV event of the year on December 6th in Las Vegas.

First up, headlining the show will be a bantamweight title clash as Merab Dvalishvili attempts to become the first ever UFC champion to defend his title four times in the space of a calendar year when he fights Petr Yan.



The 34-year-old Dvalishvili is only just over a week removed from his latest title triumph, beating Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision at UFC 320.



That win extended Dvalishvili’s winning streak to 14 fights, but despite having also already beaten Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley this year, he is still eager to get one more fight under his belt before the year is over.



And the UFC has granted him that wish and given him the fight he was calling for – a rematch against the 32-year-old Yan, who he previously by unanimous decision back in March of 2023.



A former bantamweight champion himself, Yan has bounced back from that defeat by racking up three wins in a row, earning unanimous decision victories over Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueiredo and most recently Marcus McGhee to take the No.2 spot on the 135lb ladder.



It’s also been announced that a flyweight title fight between reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van will serve as the co-main event for the show.

The 35-year-old Pantoja has established himself as the dominant king of the 125lb division over the past few years by first winning the title back in the summer of 2023 with a split-decision victory over Brandon Moreno, and then going on to make four successful defenses of the belt against Brandon Royval, Steve Erceg, Kai Asakura and most recently Kai Kara-France.



Now Pantoja will face a fresh-faced rising star in the 24-year-old Van, who is 8-1 in the Octagon so far, including his current five-fight winning streak that only began back in September of last year.



Van seized the No.1 contender spot in the division back in June after he impressed during a unanimous decision victory over Brandon Royval.



UFC 323 will be a significant even in the promotions history as it will mark the end of the pay-per-view era, with the UFC now preparing to shift their broadcasting deal from ESPN+ to Paramount+ in the United States starting at the beginning of 2026, with all their numbered and ‘Fight Night’ events now set to air without any additional charges on the subscription service.