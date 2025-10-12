UFC Fight Night 261 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 261 event in Rio de Janeiro the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



The UFC brass opted for four ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards on this occasion and of course main event winner Charles Oliveira was one of them after he finished Mateusz Gamrot in the second round.



It didn’t take Gamrot long to try to make use of his wrestling in the fight, but Oliveira responded by immediately digging into his submission arsenal to tie the late replacement up in knots and keep him on the defensive in the opening round. In the second Oliveira pressured Gamrot with his striking, then went for a takedown of his own and quickly took his opponents back and sunk in a fight-ending rear-naked choke.



Vitor Petrino had to wait until early in the third round for his big moment against Thomas Peterson, with a single punch sending his opponent falling face-first onto the canvas for a sudden KO victory that would also earn him a performance bonus.



Bia Mesquita showed why she’s ‘The GOAT of women’s BJJ’ by winning her UFC debut by submitting Irina Alekseeva with a rear-naked choke in the second round, taking her MMA record to a perfect 6-0.



The final bonus of the night went to Julia Polastri who gradually got the better of Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the striking department before sealing the deal with a third round head kick TKO finish.



