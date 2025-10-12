Charles Oliveira Finishes Mateusz Gamrot By Submission At UFC Fight Night 261

By Ross Cole

Charles Oliveira Finishes Mateusz Gamrot By Submission At UFC Fight Night 261

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira racked up yet another submission victory to his already record-breaking tally to beat Mateusz Gamrot tonight at UFC Fight Night 261.

Round One

The lightweight main event is underway in Rio.

Kicks to the body and leg from Oliveira. Double-jab and a solid straight behind it from Oliveira. Now Gamrot lands a nice punch.

Gamrot goes for a takedown and gets it. Omaplata from Oliveira. Gamrot trying to get his arm free, but then Oliveira grabs the leg too as he ties up Gamrot.

Gamrot breaks out of that and then tries to settle on top, but Oliveira is back on the omaplata again so he’s back on the defensive. Gamrot trying to work a leg lock of his own now, but Oliveira escapes that and is now on top.

Oliveira takes the back as Gamrot opts to turtle up. Oliveira complaining about something repeatedly, perhaps a glove grab. Ref tells him to fight on.

Oliveira rolls to his back looking for a rear-naked choke. There’s a scramble and Gamrot stands up, but Oliveira is wrapped onto his back with the body triangle.

They go back to the mat with Oliveira still looking for a rear-naked choke opening, but the remaining seconds tick by without any further developments.

Round Two

Gamrot with a short flurry of punches off the guard. Oliveira tries for a front kick upstairs. More punches off the guard from Gamrot. Punch for Oliveira. Jab lands for Gamrot.

Uppercut and another punch behind it for Oliveira after Gamrot misses. Left hook for Oliveira. Gamrot punches back. Right hand for him.

Lead elbow from Oliveira. Right hand for Gamrot. Nice elbow in close from Oliveira.

Body punch for Oliveira. Lots of pressure from Oliveira, then he clinches up, hoists Gamrot in the air and brings him down.

Oliveira gets the back with his own back against the cage. He sinks in a rear-naked choke and rolls with it. Gamrot trying to escape, but he’s unable to and is forced to tap out – Oliveira wins by rear-naked choke at 2.48mins of the second round!

Terrific performance then from Oliveira, tearing Gamrot’s wrestling game apart with his high-level grappling for a round-and-a-half before finding the submission finish.

