Deiveson Figueiredo Beats Montel Jackson By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 261

Deiveson Figueiredo earned a split-decision win over Montel Jackson in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 261 in Brazil.

Round One

Inside leg kick for Figueiredo. One-two for Jackson and Figueiredo clinches up.



Back out the clinch quickly. Another inside leg kick for Figueiredo. One-two for Jackson from range.



Body kick for Figueiredo. Figueiredo clinches off a punch and looks for a takedown. He doesn’t get it straight away, but perseveres and gets the trip.



Figueiredo in Jackson’s full guard against the cage here. He postures up and Jackson tries to kick him away, but Figueiredo keep him down while working for a potential guillotine choke. He lets it go though.



Jackson trying to stand, but Figuereido almost gets his back. Jackson upright now and they go back to striking range.



Inside leg kick for Jackson. He lands another. High kick attempt from Figueiredo is blocked.



Leg kicks exchanged. Figueiredo tries to dart forward, but Jackson lands a counter punch.



Body kick from Figueiredo and Jackson briefly caught the leg, but couldn’t do anything with it.



Figueiredo darts forward and unloads a big punch. Final kick from Figueiredo.



Round Two

Figueiredo evades a couple of punches and lands a takedown. Figueiredo able to gets to full mount quickly with most of the round left to work.



Figueiredo working for an arm-triangle choke, but Jackson stays calm and quickly manages to get free from that.



However, now Figueiredo is able to take the back and is now working on a rear-naked choke. Jackson gets to his knees, stands and then breaks free.



Body kick for Jackson. Inside leg kick for Figueiredo and response from Jackson. Nice punch for Jackson. Oblique kick from Figueiredo.



Outside leg kick for Jackson. Body kick for Figueiredo. Now an inside leg kick. Right hand gets through for the smaller man.



Inside leg kick from Jackson. Jab for him. Jab and a low kick for Jackson and almost gets caught by a counter.



Nice clean jab from Jackson. Figueiredo overreaching on a punch. Body kick for the Brazilian. Right hand and a left hook for Jackson. Jackson with a knee to the body as they exchange in the final few seconds.



Round Three



Head kick attempt from Figueiredo. Right hand for him. Jackson flashes out with the jab but doesn’t connect.



Inside leg kick for Figueiredo. Slip from the Brazilian after trying to work to the body. Body kick for Jackson.



Nice calf kick from Jackson buckles Figueiredo’s leg a little for a moment. Grazing left hand from Jackson. Solid body kick from Jackson.



Leg kick for Jackson and then they clinch up. Nice takedown from Jackson, but Figueiredo is quickly back upright.



Leg kicks exchanged. Final 10 seconds and Figueiredo points to the floor. Body kick for Figueiredo. Jackson looks to attack and the Brazilian tries for a single-leg, but doesn’t get it.



Decision



A close fight then with neither man putting a definitive stamp on the contest, but in the end it’s Figueiredo who has done enough to earn a split-decision win (29-28 x2, 28-29).