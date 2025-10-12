Joel Álvarez Beats Vicente Luque By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 261

Joel Alvarez got the better of Vicente Luque over three rounds tonight at UFC Fight Night 261 to win by unanimous decision.



Round One

Body kick for Luque. Punches over the top of the guard from Luque now.



Leg kick for Luque. Jab for Alvarez. He lands the jab again, though Luque counters off that.



Low kick for Luque and then a grazing right hand. Body kick for Luque after a jab from Alvarez.



Alvarez steps into the jab this time. Another punch lands for him. A couple of light body punches and then one upstairs form Alvarez and a punch in return from Luque.



Luque signals that he’s been eye-poked and gets a time-out, but then the replace shows that it came from a thumb graze rather than a finger, which is legal.



Real confusion now as the ref brings in a doctor to check on Luque, but thankfully the fight is then allowed to continue.



Both fighters now really going for it as they trade big punches in close. Both men eating some shots here.



Leg kick for Luque. Glancing left hand from Luque. Flying knee attempt from Alvarez. Now left and right hooks off the guard. Front kick to the body and then a chopping leg kick from Alvarez late in the round.



Round Two



Knee to the head from Alvarez as they start to trade again. Alvarez with another knee upstairs.



Alvarez lands a couple of punches and then Luque attempts to go for a takedown but fails and now Alvarez is getting on top.



Hard ground-and-pound now from Alvarez. Luque attempting to get free, but it’s not happening and he’s having to withstand more strikes. Luque rolls to his knees and turtles up. Alvarez elbowing his mid-section. More punches from Alvarez and then Luque rolls. Still not able to get free though and Alvarez continues to chip away with short strikes.



Luque goes to his back and then attempts to work for a leg lock, but it looks half-hearted and Alvarez is striking again as the round ends.



Round Three



Back in the corner inbetween rounds Luque said he’s not good after his coach Henry Hooft asks him how he’s doing. Hooft seems genuinely concerned and is still asking him if he’s ok right before the third round begins. Bearing in mind that Luque suffered a brain bleed a few years ago after a UFC fight his concern is understandable, and is also one potential reason why Luque isn’t responding as well to damage as he used to.



The third round does go ahead though and there’s an early body kick for Luque. Jab for Alvarez. And again. A couple of swings from Luque that don’t connect.



Solid right hand gets through for Luque. Now a body kick. Luque goes in for a single-leg, but while the entry is good it’s Alvarez who ends up on top.



Alvarez trying to work for an inverted triangle choke here as Luque is on his knees turtled up. He gives the ref a thumbs up to show he’s ok. Nothing happening here though. Literally – neither fighter is moving. I think Luque is just happy to just survive the round, and Alvarez is hestitant to go for the finish. Alvarez with a few punches to the body late in the round.



Decision



No doubt about the winner here with Alvarez winning by unanimous decision (30-26 x3).