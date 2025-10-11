Mário Pinto TKO’s Jhonata Diniz In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 261

By Ross Cole

Mário Pinto TKO’s Jhonata Diniz In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 261

Mario Pinto showed of his ground game tonight at UFC Fight Night 261 with a dominant performance against Jhonata Diniz that ended with a 2nd round ground-and-pound TKO finish.

Round One

Calf kick for Diniz. Now one from Pinto. Nice takedown for Pinto early in the fight. Diniz able to work his way back up using the cage, but Pinto pulls him away and slams him back down again.

Elbow for Pinto. Half-guard now and then attempts to get to full mount. He secures the position. Diniz tries to get him back to half-guard, but Pinto easily passes back to mount again.

Diniz escapes mount again and gets back to half-guard. Pinto gets to side control though and soon has the crucifix to land rapid-fire elbows.

Pinto working for an Americana now. Diniz arm not in a good spot at all, but somehow he manages to survive and so Pinto transitions to a potential armbar and then tries to set up a triangle choke before settling for control on top in the final seconds of the round.

Round Two

Jab for Diniz. Pinto in on a single-leg, but Diniz prevents it this time and so Pinto settles for the clinch against the cage.

Nice throw for Pinto to get Diniz back down and is now working from half-guard. Elbow to the head. And again. A few more land hard and Diniz is starting to bleed from high on his scalp.

Pinto moves to full mount and Diniz almost transitions on top, but Pinto manages to react and stay in full mount.

Pinto smothering Diniz now. Punches start to land and the ref quickly takes pity on the bloody Diniz and waves the fight off, handing Pinto a TKO victory at 4.10mins of the second round.

