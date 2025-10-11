Kaan Ofli Submits Ricardo Ramos In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 261

Kaan Ofli Submits Ricardo Ramos In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 261

Kaan Ofli got the first win in the UFC at the third attempt tonight at UFC Fight Night 261 with a first round submission finish over Ricardo Ramos.

Round One

Quick jab from Ramos. He circles on the outside now back and forth. Leg kick for him now. He tries another kick, but Ofli catches this one and goes for a takedown.

Ofli brings Ramos down, but the Brazilian immediately grabs on a leg and it’s working for a potential knee-bar. Ofli patiently looking to escape as Ramos continues to work on this, but then he does get free and immediately pounces on his opponent.

Ofli has Ramos’ back as he starts to stand up. Ofli is up on his back with the body triangle in as he looks for a chance to sneak in the rear-naked choke.

Ofli does now get the standing rear-naked choke in and Ramos looks troubled, and sure enough he’s soon tapping out to the submission at 3.02mins of the opening round.

