Max Holloway Responds To Charles Oliveira Call-Out

Charles Oliveira called for a fight with Max Holloway for his BMF title after submitting Mateusz Gamrot on Saturday night and now the Hawaiian star has responded.



“Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway. BMF [title]. Let’s make it happen,” Oliveira said during his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping in Rio.



In particular, Oliveira appeared to want the fight for the UFC: White House event in June next year, but while Holloway has since signalled his interest in the bout, he’s not sure he wants to hang around that long for it to happen.



“We heard the callout,” Holloway said on Kick. “This type of fight at the White House, it’s a long wait. I’m making no promises though. It would be a fun one… Me and him have a history. He’s blaming [the loss] on some type of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now… My hand is getting better, and we’re just waiting to get cleared. I haven’t really gotten back on the mats yet. I’ve been doing some strength and conditioning but that’s about it.”

Holloway also made it clear he doesn’t intend to fight Oliveira in his own backyard.



“No, I’m not f—ing going to Rio,” Holloway told a fan. “Fight in Las Vegas or something. We fight on my terms. We fight on my terms, brother. We went to Rio, we did that with the ‘King of Rio’ [Jose Aldo]. Now it’s my turn to have a say.”

Holloway’s own preference appears to be to fight in March, and it seems that Oliveira is now on-board with that idea too.



“His terms are the same as the UFC,” Oliveira said after hearing Holloway’s response. “It can be in his house. If it’s not in Brazil, it can be anywhere in the world. [March] is perfect, it’s a perfect fight. It would be awesome to see Hawaii.”