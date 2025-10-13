UFC Fight Night 262 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight NIght 262 takes place this coming Saturday night, October 18th in Vancouver, Canada and you can see the full fight card below.

Reinier de Ridder is on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC so far and will be looking to strengthen his title contention credentials if he can add to that against Brendan Allen, who replaced Anthony Hernandez on a months notice after a win over Marvin Vettori last time out.

In the co-main event Kevin Holland fights for the 5th time this year, having notched up a 2-2 run so far. This time he’ll be going up against Canada’s own Mike Malott, who is coming off back-to-back wins and is 5-1 overall in the Octagon so far.

Marlon Vera comes in off back-to-back losses to undertake his first fight of 2025 against Aiemann Zahabi, who extended his winning streak to six fights after beating Jose Aldo back in May.

Manon Fiorot looks to bounce back after an unsuccessful attempt to claim the flyweight title earlier in the year when she takes on Jasmine Jasudavicius, who is on a five-fight winning streak.

Cody Gibson and Aori Qileng are both coming into their fight off a loss against Da’Mon Blackshear and Raul Rosas Jr respectively.

Opening up the main card, Kyle Nelson looks to get back to winning ways after a defeat a year ago ended a three-fight winning streak. To do so he’ll have to get the better of Matt Frevola, who is coming off back-to-back KO defeats.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 262 card below.

Main Card

Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen
Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott
Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Cody Gibson vs. Aori Qileng
Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola

Prelims

Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant
Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Park Hyun-sung
Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos
Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober
Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira
Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui
Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa

